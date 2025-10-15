Posted: Oct 15, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

44-year-old Stewart Cheshewalla was charged on Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 15 at approximately 1 a.m. authorities stopped Cheshewalla for walking on the wrong side of the road. Dispatch confirmed an outstanding warrant and allegedly found 0.7 grams of methamphetamine in Cheshewalla’s possession. He allegedly admitted to authorities to possessing CDS.

Cheshewalla was also charged in April for possession of CDS.

Cheshewalla will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $2,000.