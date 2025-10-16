Posted: Oct 16, 2025 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville, serving Nowata, Osage and Washington counties, announces its special guest for the Beyond the Bells Red Kettle Kick-Off.

The annual event marks the official start of the Red Kettle Campaign fundraising season, which supports The Salvation Army’s vital programs, including food assistance, emergency financial aid, after-school programs, Christmas assistance, and more.

This year’s keynote speaker will be J. Craig Flowers – A Colonel and A Cowboy. A fourth-generation native Texan, Flowers served more than 25 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Colonel. A graduate and former baseball player at Texas Christian University, his final military assignment was at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is also the founder of the Sideline Leadership Company, where he continues to inspire others through leadership and character development.

Chairing the event are state Rep. John B. Kane and his wife, Barbara. Rep. Kane was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2022 and was born and raised in Bartlesville. A multi-generational cattle rancher and business owner, Kane and his wife are parents of five children and grandparents to eight.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Red Kettle Kick-Off are available now. Sponsorships begin at $500 and include benefits such as VIP seating, recognition in media releases and the event program, social media mentions, speaking opportunities and more. Individual tickets are $30.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. Doors open at 6 p.m. All proceeds directly support The Salvation Army of Bartlesville’s local programs, helping individuals and families in need.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact The Salvation Army office at 918-336-6454.

Photo courtesy The Salvation Army