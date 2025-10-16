Posted: Oct 16, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

When the June storms hit Pawhuska, power got knocked out and trees blocked roadways. City crews just recently finished removing all of that debris.

As a result of that, City Manager Carol Jones came to the realization that the city needs to do a better job communicating with its citizens when emergencies strike. This is why Jones is working with a company to do that very thing.