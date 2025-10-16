News
Posted: Oct 16, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 2:34 PM
Classic Cars Take Over Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The Gathering at the Roc car show was last weekend. Before the car show on Saturday at Woolaroc concluded the week's events, this year's participants toured throughout parts of Osage County on Friday, which included a stop in Pawhuska.
At Tuesday's city council meeting, Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks said there were more than 1,100 cars at Woolaroc and more than half of those cars stopped in Pawhuska. Mayor Steve Tolson said that was a welcoming thing to see for the town.
Gathering at the Roc is a yearly car show held in September at Woolaroc.
