Bartlesville

Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:11 AM

Bartlesville Veterans Day Parade Nov 8

Tom Davis
You are invited to join American Legion Post 105 in honoring our veterans with the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 8, at 11:00 am in downtown Bartlesville. 
 
The parade will lineup at the Phillips Parking lot starting at 9:00 am. All preregistered entries and other entries should be at there by 10:00 am. 
 
All entries are welcome that wish to honor our veterans. There will be no charge to enter the parade. 
 
Entries may preregister by calling Tyler Hartzell @ 918-914-1209. 
 

