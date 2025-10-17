News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:42 AM
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger and More
Tom Davis
Jesus Burger! It's a delicous way to feed your tummy and fill your soul.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ. Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.
Also on the program, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble made a special announcement. Pastor Rando presented Worship Leader Kevin Knowles and Food Ministry Leader Debbie Guess--whom both appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION--as the new Associate Pastors of Get Real Ministries.
Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...all they as is that you please join them. Service times are Wednesdays at 6:30pm and Sundays at 10:30am.
« Back to News