Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Jesus Burger! It's a delicous way to feed your tummy and fill your soul.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ. Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.

Also on the program, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble made a special announcement. Pastor Rando presented Worship Leader Kevin Knowles and Food Ministry Leader Debbie Guess--whom both appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION--as the new Associate Pastors of Get Real Ministries.