Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The driver of a FedEx Truck was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after having a medical incident near the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville.

Ickleberry says no other vehicles were involved. The truck did not hit the Price Tower, but did lightly strike a concrete berm surrounding the parking overhang in front of the building.