Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PM

FedEx Driver Has Medical Incident Near Price Tower

Nathan Thompson
The driver of a FedEx Truck was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after having a medical incident near the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville.
 
Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry
 
Ickleberry says no other vehicles were involved. The truck did not hit the Price Tower, but did lightly strike a concrete berm surrounding the parking overhang in front of the building.
 
Ickleberry says the police department's accident response team is investigating.

