Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to take care of a few items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a contract with INCO Electric for work to be completed at the District 2 maintenance facility just east of Dewey. The commissioners will also discuss two resolutions — one regarding the condition of radios for the sheriff's office and the other to donate a surplused dump truck to Nowata County.

The commissioners will also discuss a subscription agreement for a mass notification system by Washington County Emergency Management.

Additionally, there will be a 10 a.m. bid opening for the Twin Bridges replacement project on County Road 3500.