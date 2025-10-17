Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:51 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sales tax revenue for Bartlesville was up slightly and use tax revenue was down for the most recent reporting period, according to the October sales tax report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Sales tax collections were up .6% while use tax revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

Both sources of revenue for the city continue to be flat when compared to budget expectations, thanks to conservative budgeting.

"The October sales tax collection was $1,898,393, which is about .6 percent, or about $12,000, more than the collection for the same period last year," said City CFO/City Clerk/Treasurer Jason Muninger.