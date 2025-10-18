Posted: Oct 18, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2025 3:34 PM

Tom Davis

A peaceful protest organized by the No Kings movement gathered a modest crowd of Bartlesville community members Saturday afternoon at the bandshell in Sooner Park and later along Washington Blvd in front of the Eastland Shopping Center emphasizing the importance of civil discourse, rule of law, and civic engagement.

The event featured five speakers:

Representative Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City (District 92), originally from Bartlesville

Brandon Wade, congressional candidate for Oklahoma’s 2nd District

Reverend Kelly Becker, speaking as a private citizen

Angela Utley, chair of the Washington County Democrats

Madeline Gray Good Fox, a recent graduate and emerging local leader from Bartlesville

During the event, speakers highlighted themes such as preserving due process, protecting rural health care access, encouraging voter participation, and restoring respectful dialogue across political differences.

“We can respect each other’s opinions and disagree and have a conversation,” said Angela Utley. “That is what’s missing from today’s society — civil discourse.”

Organizers said No Kings plans to continue hosting events every three months, each focused on fostering civic involvement and open communication.

According to the No Kings mission statement, the group is committed to nonviolent action and lawful behavior:

“A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”