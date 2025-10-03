Posted: Oct 20, 2025 5:28 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 5:28 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will convene for its regular meeting tonight, Monday, October 20, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

On the agenda, council members will review the minutes from the October 6 meeting before hearing the latest city sales tax report from the City Manager. A key discussion item for the evening is Resolution No. 2025-10-03, which would authorize the city to apply for financial assistance through the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Fund, a program aimed at supporting infrastructure and community development projects in smaller municipalities.

The council will also consider a hardship variance request for a property located at 320 East Don Tyler Avenue. Following these items, the meeting allows time for any new business that has arisen since the posting of the agenda, as well as public comment from Dewey residents.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate.