Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board also approved resolutions for a right of way acquisition for Guy Engineering, and for an application for direct deposit for county employees.

According to Crupper and District Two Commissioner Brandon Wesson, both of the radio towers in Wann and New Alluwe have power but need a stable internet connection in order to be operational.

The project, once completed, will give first responders a stronger radio signal in more areas of the county.