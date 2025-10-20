Posted: Oct 20, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 1:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly harassing someone.

31-year-old Dakota Garber was charged on Monday with harassing by electronic communication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Garber allegedly sent the victim multiple messages through social media and multiple emails. Garber allegedly followed the victim, took pictures of their vehicle and the places the victim would stay at. Garber also allegedly hacked into the victim’s social media in an attempt to unblock himself and contact the victim.

Garber will appear in court again on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.