The Dewey City Council approved a resolution Monday night to seek $70,000 in financial assistance through the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Fund to upgrade the city’s Engine 3 fire truck.

The approval came during the council’s regular meeting on Oct. 20 at Dewey City Hall, where councilors also denied a request for a hardship variance at 320 East Don Tyler Avenue. The property’s tenant had asked the city to provide a proposal and cost estimate to add a second exit, but the council ultimately voted against the request.

The meeting began with standard business, including the approval of minutes from the Oct. 6 meeting and a report on city sales tax collections.

A scheduled executive session to discuss economic development matters under Oklahoma Statute 25 O.S. 307(C)(7) produced no new action or announcements.

Mayor Tom Hays and council members closed the meeting with final comments, thanking attendees for their participation and encouraging continued public involvement in city affairs.