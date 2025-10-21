Posted: Oct 21, 2025 2:01 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 2:01 AM

Tom Davis

Heart Matters, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to protecting children and families from online dangers and sex trafficking, will host its “Guard Their Heart” awareness and fundraising event on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center).

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristie Jardot said, :The evening will feature a steak dinner and keynote speaker Jaco Booyens of Jaco Booyens Ministries, an internationally recognized advocate against human trafficking whose activism began after his own sister was trafficked. Booyens will share his powerful story and shed light on the realities of trafficking in communities both large and small."

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Penny Meadow said, "Heart Matters is former Mutual Girls Club in 2021. We teache digital media safety to children, parents, and grandparents through school visits, community presentations, and parenting classes. The group’s mission is to equip families with tools to recognize online risks and protect kids from predators who often reach victims through chat features, gaming platforms, and social media."

Heart Matters also offers a free mobile app that provides resources, short films, podcasts, and hands-on guides for family internet safety—all while sharing faith-based encouragement.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and can be purchased at heartmatters-ok.org/events