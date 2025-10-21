Posted: Oct 21, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

A Collinsville man has been arrested and is being charged with four felony counts. Troy Hurd is being charged with two felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a minor under 16, one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and one count of performing a lewd act in the presence of a minor.

In a press release sent out from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies served a warrant on Hurd early Tuesday morning.

In September, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Hurd after getting a report that the defendant sent obscene material to a minor under the age of 16. The investigation uncovered evidence showing multiple lewd communications and acts involving minor children.

Hurd inappropriately touched two 12 year old female victims and engaged in sexually explicit communication with a 12 year old victim.

The press release goes on to say that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office thanks all partnering agencies for assisting in the investigation.