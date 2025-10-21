Posted: Oct 21, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 10:28 AM

Chase Almy

What began as one man’s mission to honor loved ones affected by cancer has grown into a powerful three-day journey of love, strength, and community. Dad’s Walk kicks off Thursday morning in Claremore, leading participants on foot to Copan, Oklahoma, to raise funds and awareness for Hopestone Cancer Support, a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families impacted by cancer.

The walk stretches across three days, from Claremore to Nowata on Thursday, Nowata to Bartlesville on Friday, and Bartlesville to Copan on Saturday, with each stop featuring moments of remembrance for “angels, survivors, and fighters.” Participants can join for a mile, a day, or the entire route, symbolizing unity and shared strength in the face of life’s toughest challenges.

Each morning begins with breakfast and a kickoff:

Thursday: 5–5:30 a.m. breakfast and final check-in in Claremore, with the walk starting at 5:30 a.m.



Friday: 6 a.m. breakfast at the Rudd Motel parking lot in Nowata before walking toward Bartlesville.



Saturday: 6 a.m. breakfast at Hopestone in Bartlesville, followed by the final stretch to Copan.



All walkers will gather at 12:50 p.m. Saturday at the Copan Post Office, then march together into downtown Copan, escorted by the King Cabbage Brass Band.

Evenings will feature live entertainment and community celebrations. Thursday’s music will be at Tripp’s Bar in Nowata, Friday brings an auction and live music at Osage Casino in Bartlesville to benefit Hopestone and Paths to Independence, and Saturday culminates in an all-day festival in Copan with live music, food, merchandise, and local vendors. Local recording artist Legacy Lowenberg will be part of the music every night.

“Whether you walk a mile or all the way to Copan, every step counts,” organizers said. “Together, we’re walking toward hope, healing, and a stronger community.”

For more info and to join the walk, go to https://www.copangarage.com/event-info/dads-walk