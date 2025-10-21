Posted: Oct 21, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pulling a knife on someone.

29-year-old Chance McGuire was charged on Monday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a former felony conviction.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, McGuire allegedly got into an altercation with the victim on Aug. 25. The victim allegedly attempted to open their car door to confront McGuire when McGuire allegedly shut the car door and punched the victim through an open window.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, McGuire allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The victim allegedly attempted to block the knife with their arm and leg and sustained injuries to the leg as a result. The victim also reportedly received four stitches to the hand.

McGuire has an extensive criminal history with multiple felony convictions in Washington County, dating back to 2015.

McGuire will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. He posted a $25,000 bond.