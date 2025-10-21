Posted: Oct 21, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 2:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of upcoming changes to how DUI charges are enforced.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, first-time DUI offenders can be charged with a felony if dangerous circumstances apply.

Drivers will be charged with felony DUI if there is involvement in a crash, a child in the vehicle, reckless driving or excessive speeding, an attempt to elude law enforcement or a BAC level of 0.15% or higher.

The update to the law will take effect on Nov. 1.