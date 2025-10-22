Posted: Oct 22, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

It's always nice to get a visit from an old friend. Former KWON personality Charlie Taraboletti dropped by his old haunt to say hello to everyone. Charlie retired from KWON about 7 years ago. That was about the time Tom Davis started working at KWON.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, both Tom and Charlie shared a fun conversation on the air with our listeners. Charlie is working a dream job for a St. Louis Cardinals fan as he is now a tour guide at their ballpark.