Posted: Oct 22, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 9:23 AM
PODCAST: Tom Davis and Charlie Taraboletti
Tom Davis
It's always nice to get a visit from an old friend. Former KWON personality Charlie Taraboletti dropped by his old haunt to say hello to everyone. Charlie retired from KWON about 7 years ago. That was about the time Tom Davis started working at KWON.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, both Tom and Charlie shared a fun conversation on the air with our listeners. Charlie is working a dream job for a St. Louis Cardinals fan as he is now a tour guide at their ballpark.
Charlie is in the area for the Paul McCartney concert in Tulsa. You are invited to listen to the podcast below and enjoy the conversation between Charlie and Tom.
