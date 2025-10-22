Posted: Oct 22, 2025 12:06 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Jarrett Farms is having to close its doors after the owner unknowingly signing a loan with an increasing interest rate. The News on 6 reports Jarrett Farms will have its final day in operation on Monday, October 27th.

Owner Dave Stewart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September in an attempt to keep the resort open. This came after Equity Bank of Kansas took over full ownership of the retreat at an August sheriff's sale.