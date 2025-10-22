Posted: Oct 22, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Public Schools invites everyone to a job fair from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12 at the High School Commons Area. The school is looking to fill several positions, including an assistant wrestling coach, teaching assistants, special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers and much more.

The school asks that candidates bring several copies of your resume. Additionally, they remind candidates Bartlesville offers many benefits, including the highest beginning teacher salary on the east side of the state.