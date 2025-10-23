Posted: Oct 23, 2025 6:51 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 6:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville's Unsheltered Homeless Task Force hosted a Helping Organizations Summit Wednesday at Tri County Tech's Event Center.

Below is the full audio of the summit, with key presentations from members of the task force, Agape Mission, Lighthouse Outreach Center, B The Light, Municipal Judge Alan Gentges and the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.

Bartlesville Radio will have additional stories from the summit over the next few days.

Listen to "Helping Organizations Summit 10-22-2025" on Spreaker.