Posted: Oct 23, 2025 8:16 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 8:16 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s furry friends will take center stage Saturday, Oct. 25, as the city celebrates its third annual Bark-lesville Haunted Howl-O-Ween Party for Dogs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, 201 S. Keeler Ave.

The free, on-leash event invites dog owners to bring their pups dressed to impress for a costume contest, with a $5 donation encouraged but not required. Unlike previous years, contest voting will take place online after the event.

Along with the costume fun, activities will include ball pits, an agility course, a photo booth, and even caricature drawings of dogs. Organizers say it’s a fun, safe way for local pet lovers to connect while showing off their four-legged companions.

Vendors and sponsors are still being accepted for the event. Interested participants can contact Kimberly at 918-815-7381 or KimberlyDawn@kw.com.

Event organizers remind attendees that all dogs must remain on a non-retractable leash and under their owner’s control at all times. Pets should be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and owners must clean up after their dogs. Waste bags will be available on-site.

Children are welcome but must be supervised closely around dogs and should not participate in pet activities except for photos. Aggressive dogs or unsafe behavior may result in removal from the event.

The Bark-lesville Howl-O-Ween Party is a come-and-go event, and organizers recommend feeding pets before or after the festivities.