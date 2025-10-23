Posted: Oct 23, 2025 8:37 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 8:37 AM

Chase Almy

Runners from across the region will lace up for the 45th annual Run the Streets-Woolaroc 8K and Fun Run on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve, located at 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road. The race begins at 8 a.m. and will continue through 10 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Run the Streets, a local youth running and mentorship program.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early, as Woolaroc gates will close promptly at 7:30 a.m. Free parking will be available, and all runners and their guests will receive free admission to Woolaroc Museum and Lodge following the event.

The annual race offers both a competitive 8K and a shorter fun run, inviting runners of all skill levels to take in the scenic trails and wildlife views of Woolaroc.

Registration and additional details are available at runsignup.com/Race/OK/Bartlesville/Woolaroc8k