Posted: Oct 23, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

Step into the magic of the holidays as OKM Music presents the 2025 Christkindl Market—a joyful celebration of music, artisan crafts, and old-world charm, held in partnership with the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve during their dazzling Festival of Lights.

Appearing on Community Connection on KWON, OKM Music's Mary Lynn Mihm says the enchanting three-day market is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Christkindl Market will be held Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 28-30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily at Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve.

Mary Lynn says by visiting the Market you create:

Holiday joy to families through music, lights and festive programming

Support to local artisans and small businesses

Magical memories for children through crafts, cookies and St. Nicholas visits

Access to arts education by funding books, instruments, performances, art exhibitions, children’s camps and programs for underserved youth

Support to Woolaroc and OKM Music

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $2 for children for two magical experiences.

Mary Lynn says there are add-on packages that can make the entire visit even more delightful. Details on the add-ons and tickets are available at the OKM website.