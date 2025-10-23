Posted: Oct 23, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Art Association is gearing up for its second-annual 6x6 fundraiser beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at Cooper and Mill Brewing Company in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on Doenges Toyota Car Talk with Brad Doenges, BAA President Janet Odden invited everyone to come out and support the organization by purchasing a 6x6 original painting by local artists for only $66

Odden says the purchases help the Bartlesville Art Association provide affordable art classes, open studio hours, art lectures, art shows and the summer art camp for kids.