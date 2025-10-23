Posted: Oct 23, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 2:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest Bank gifted Callie Krause, a seventh grade teacher at Central Middle School, $500 during the bank’s “We Love Teachers” initiative. The initiative is designed to help with purchasing school supplies for classrooms.

Krause was one of 137 teachers to receive the $500 award. Teachers are selected for the award by partnering with administrations at state-funded schools based on classroom needs.

Vice President and Marketing Manager of Arvest said, “We recognize the invaluable contribution that teachers make to quality education…Investing in our teachers is investing in the future of our community. Teachers leave a lasting impression on their students. We hope these funds will help support Callie’s classroom and her math students by providing additional supplies and resources.”

The “We Love Teachers” initiative was established in 2016 to help teachers purchase school supplies. Arvest has donated over $600,000 to teachers in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through the initiative.