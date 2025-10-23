Posted: Oct 23, 2025 4:26 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 4:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Three juveniles were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following an undercover operation led to the recovery of stolen property.

According to a press release sent out from the Bartlesville Police Department, wheels and tires valued at several thousand dollars that had been stolen from a local dealership. Investigators got a tip and found the stolen items for sale online.

Investigators then arranged a "buy-bust" operation to recover the property at a local business. An undercover deputy met with the suspects and was able to confirm the items matched the stolen property. The suspects were then arrested and taken into custody without incident.