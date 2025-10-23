Posted: Oct 23, 2025 4:49 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 4:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault that occurred earlier this week in conjunction with the Pawhuska Police Department. The Osage County Sheriff's Office wants to ensure the public they are working hard to bring the case to a successful conclusion as quickly as possible.

A Facebook post on the Osage County Sheriff's Office page says they are actively following each lead and the safety of Osage County citizens is of the highest priority. Additional details will be provided as they become available.