Posted: Oct 24, 2025 5:28 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 5:28 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s downtown will transform into a howling Halloween party on Friday, October 25, as the Barks & Boo(ze) Pub Crawl kicks off at 5 p.m. to raise money for the Washington County SPCA.

The annual fundraiser invites participants to celebrate Halloween while supporting local shelter animals through two events, the Meowy Mixer at 5 p.m. and the Pub Crawl beginning at 6 p.m. Crawlers can explore some of Bartlesville’s favorite bars, including Hilton Garden Inn, Crossing 2nd, Cooper & Mill, Palace Rooms, Angelo’s Tavern, and The Solo Club, with each stop offering signature drinks, food specials, karaoke, and costume contests.

Tickets are $25 for either the Pub Crawl or Meowy Mixer, or $45 for both. Participants will receive a custom event T-shirt and a punch card, those who visit at least five locations will be entered into a raffle for prizes.

The Meowy Mixer, held at Crossing 2nd, includes a signature cocktail, charcuterie cup, and a chance to meet adoptable cats from the WCSPCA. Pub Crawl packets can be picked up at Crossing 2nd or Hilton Garden Inn prior to the event.

Organizers encourage early registration as space is limited. Proceeds will benefit shelter pets in Washington County. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit the Washington County SPCA or participating venue pages.