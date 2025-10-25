Posted: Oct 24, 2025 6:20 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 6:20 AM

Chase Almy

The Dad’s Walk Auction will take place Friday, October 25, 2025, at the Osage Casino, offering an evening of live entertainment, community connection, and fundraising for two local causes — Paths to Independence and Hopestone Cancer Support Centre.

The free, ticketed event begins at 6 p.m. and features casino night activities, a live auction, and a full lineup of musical performances. Host Mac Bryan will kick off the night with performances by Taylor Vincent, Aaron Day, Legacy Lowenberg, George Tyner, and Gage Cowart, along with a rendition of Amazing Grace and the National Anthem performed by Heath Owens and Cassidy Smith.

Guests can look forward to delicious catering and the chance to bid on items donated by sports teams, music artists, and community partners. All proceeds will directly benefit the two Bartlesville-based nonprofits, helping to fund programs that foster independence, healing, and hope.

Organizers encourage attendees to register in advance, as tickets are required to ensure accurate catering and seating.

The Dad’s Walk Auction is part of the broader Dad’s Walk initiative, which brings people together to celebrate resilience, support local charities, and make a positive impact across the region.

For more information or to register, visit the Dad’s Walk social media pages or event website.