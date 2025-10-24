Posted: Oct 24, 2025 9:12 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 9:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly short agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners are expected to accept a bid for the Twin Bridges replacement project on County Road 3500 and accept a donation to the Free Fair. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss a memorandum of understanding letter between the sheriff’s office and HeartMatters.

A bid opening for constructing an additional parking lot at the new Washington County Emergency Operations Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.