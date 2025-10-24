Posted: Oct 24, 2025 11:10 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 11:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At the weekly meeting, the nutrition and housing authority will give an update on how things are going at Cedar Ridge. There will also be notices and updates on the annex building.

The commissioners will take possible action to review quotes and consider signing a contract for the jail’s emergency plumbing issue. The Board will also take possible action on signing a quote with VOIP phone systems for the annex building.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.