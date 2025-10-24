Posted: Oct 24, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) announced the launch of two projects totaling $5.4 million in Welch at Annabelle’s Fun Farm on Friday. The OBO paired with The Junction Internet to launch the projects.

Funding for the two projects came from federal grants in the amount of $2.7 million, matched with a $2.7 million contribution from Junction Internet. The projects will connect over 300 homes and businesses in Craig and Nowata Counties with broadband internet using wireless technology.

OBO Executive Director Mike Sanders said, “This expansion is about giving opportunity to families, farmers, and small businesses in Craig and Nowata counties. High-speed internet brings education, healthcare, and economic growth within reach, ensuring our rural communities can thrive for generations to come…It empowers businesses like Annabelle’s Fun Farm to flourish and spark new economic activity—proof that when we connect rural Oklahoma, we unlock the full potential of our people and communities.”

The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board has awarded over $500 million in grants for similar projects.

Over 180 projects have been awarded to support over 60,000 homes and businesses with high-speed internet access.