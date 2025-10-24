Posted: Oct 24, 2025 3:41 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 3:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is holding a FAFSA night on Tuesday to help students and parents fill out the forms.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), is designed to determine how much financial aid a student is eligible for when going into college or career school.

OKU’s FAFSA night will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the OKU cafeteria. We have more information on our website.