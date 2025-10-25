Posted: Oct 25, 2025 8:06 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2025 8:09 AM

Chase Almy

A packed crowd filled the Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville Friday night for the highly anticipated Dad’s Walk Auction, an evening celebrating community, music, and giving back.

The free, ticketed event offered live entertainment, casino night activities, and a spirited live auction — all in support of Paths to Independence and the Hopestone Cancer Support Centre, two Bartlesville-based nonprofits.

Hosted by Mac Bryan, the program featured musical performances from Taylor Vincent, Aaron Day, Legacy Lowenberg, George Tyner, and Gage Cowart, with Heath Owens and Cassidy Smith performing stirring renditions of Amazing Grace and the National Anthem. Guests also enjoyed catered food and opportunities to bid on items donated by sports teams, music artists, and local businesses.

Every dollar raised during the evening went directly toward programs that foster independence, healing, and hope for area families. Organizers said the strong turnout reflected the Bartlesville community’s ongoing commitment to supporting local causes.

The auction is part of the broader Dad’s Walk initiative, which unites people across the region to celebrate resilience, connection, and community spirit. The event wraps up today with an all-day music celebration in Copan, bringing the weekend of charity and camaraderie to a close.