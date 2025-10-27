News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 27, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 9:22 AM
City of Bartlesville Fall Yard Debris Pickup Dates December 8 Through 12
Tom Davis
The City of Bartlesville has announced the next free yard debris pickup will be in December. Crews will be picking up leaves, grass, lawn clipping and branches that must be cut into four feet lengths or less.
Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS, Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders explained that City of Bartlesville staff members will be picking these items up from Monday, December 8 through Friday, December 12. Residents can put these items next to their trash can on their normal trash pickup day and crews will pick up the debris. Yard waste stickers won't be required.
This is for private residences only and there is no limit on the amount of bags a household can put at the curb. For more information, you can call 918-338-4130.
« Back to News