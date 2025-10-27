Posted: Oct 27, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 10:32 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed ongoing improvements to the courthouse and accepted bids for hot mix, hot lay asphalt and cold patch, and also for loading/hauling of miscellaneous road materials. The commissioners accepted and awarded a bid to Midwest Printing for the printing of ballots.

The board also reviewed a letter from District Attorney Will Drake regarding the private use of county vehicles. Drake explained the reasoning for the letter.

A main topic during the discussion was the fringe benefit tax for county employees when using county vehicles. The tax is on non-wage compensation that employers provide to employees.

Drake also recommended making changes to the Nowata County Handbook to clarify how the fringe benefit tax should be assessed.