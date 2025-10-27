Posted: Oct 27, 2025 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 1:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a residence through a window.

30-year-old Michael McGinnis was charged on Monday with first-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, McGinnis allegedly entered the residence through a window looking for car keys. McGinnis allegedly threw multiple items in the residence in search of the keys.

McGinnis has been previously convicted of a felony in Washington County.

McGinnis will appear in court again on Friday, Oct. 31, at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.