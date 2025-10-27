Posted: Oct 27, 2025 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 2:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine in the parking lot of a Bartlesville convenience store.

52-year-old Stacy Gosney was charged on Monday with actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a Bartlesville convenience store to someone smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle. Upon arriving to the vehicle, authorities allegedly spotted an alcoholic container and various drug paraphernalia. Police also allegedly found marijuana and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Gosney will appear in court again on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m.