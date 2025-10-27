Posted: Oct 27, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

As the transition period from the courthouse building to the annex continues, various decisions are still having to be made. One such item the commissioners were weighing on Monday was deciding which phone system to use for the annex building.

The current phone system in place at the courthouse will become obsolete in the next two years. County Clerk Christina Talburt said it would make more sense to move on from that and look elsewhere. Talburt has received two quotes when looking at getting a phone system installed for the annex building.