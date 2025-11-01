Posted: Oct 28, 2025 6:39 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 6:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Senator Mullin issued a warning to Oklahomans bracing for the November 1st, 2025, cliff which is, “set to put many U.S. households at risk of new hardship” as the shutdown lingers.

If Congress fails to pass a government funding bill by Saturday, popular programs that provide nutrition and food assistance, early childhood education, and the Essential Air Service will likely run out of funds. Thousands of federal employees in Oklahoma, including members of the military, are also on track to miss full paychecks this week.

NBC News recently reported that the largest federal workers union representing 820,000 federal employees called, “for lawmakers to pass a short-term spending measure to end the government shutdown immediately, urging Democrats to abandon their current position and join Republicans in supporting a stopgap solution.”

Senators Mullin and Lankford have supported the clean, short-term spending measure a dozen times since the Schumer Shutdown began on October 1st. So far, the bill has earned support from 52 Republicans, and 3 Senate Democrats. It takes 60 votes to pass.

“In true Oklahoma fashion, small businesses and eager residents have quickly stepped up to aid their neighbors as the Schumer Shutdown drags on,” said Senator Mullin. “I’m proud to see so many living the Oklahoma Standard, but it shouldn’t have to be this way. I’ve voted twelve times to end the Schumer Shutdown, fund SNAP, and restore pay for federal workers, including law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and active-duty military. We only need 5 more Senate Democrats to join the bipartisan effort to end this pain on American families. I’m very concerned about the consequences of a Schumer Shutdown lasting beyond November 1st.”

Oklahomans are facing a cliff on November 1st: