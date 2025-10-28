Posted: Oct 28, 2025 7:04 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 7:04 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Municipal Airport will transform into a hub of hops and hope on Saturday, November 1, as Hops for Hope celebrates its 16th anniversary with the theme “Yeti to Party.” The event runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. inside Hangar 1 on Wiley Post Road.

The annual fundraiser invites more than 850 guests to sample craft creations in a friendly home-brewing competition, all while supporting the Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. Attendees can enjoy beer tastings, small plate favorites, music, raffle prizes, and a silent auction — and even help crown the best brew of the night.

Proceeds from Hops for Hope serve as critical funding for Ray of Hope’s programs aiding survivors of child abuse and domestic violence. Organizers say this year’s contributions are more vital than ever, as the event remains the center’s only major fundraiser.

Guests are encouraged to bring friends, raise a glass, and toast to “beer making a difference” in the community.