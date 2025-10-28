Halloween is creeping up on us, and kids will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick-or-treat fun. The American Red Cross of Northern Oklahoma offers tips adults can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.

Use face makeup instead of masks, which can make seeing difficult.

Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long, trailing fabric.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.