News
News
Posted: Oct 28, 2025 9:24 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:26 AM
Keep Trick-or-Treaters Safe This Halloween
Halloween is creeping up on us, and kids will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick-or-treat fun. The American Red Cross of Northern Oklahoma offers tips adults can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.
- Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.
- Use face makeup instead of masks, which can make seeing difficult.
- Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.
- Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.
- If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
- Use flame-resistant costumes.
- When choosing costumes, stay away from long, trailing fabric.
- Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
- Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
- Walk, don’t run.
- Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.
- Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.
- Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.
- Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.
- Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
- A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:
- Light the area well so young visitors can see.
- Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
Consider downloading the free Red Cross First Aid app before you go trick-or-treating. It puts expert advice for common emergencies at your fingertips.
“From sprains to choking, there are some scary things that can happen around Halloween. Having the First Aid app on your phone makes finding what to do simple and can help keep your family safe,” said Mathew Hitchcock, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northern Oklahoma.
Videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice make learning with the First Aid app easy and engaging. You can access course certifications, new lifesaving First Aid content, and locate your nearest hospital in case of emergency. Select English or Spanish language with an in-app toggle.
Get the First Aid app by going to redcross.org/apps, find it on the Apple App store or Google Play store by searching for the American Red Cross, or text "GETFIRST" to 90999.
« Back to News