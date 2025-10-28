News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 28, 2025 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:57 AM
Marigold’s Bookstore and Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique Celebrating First Year Anniversaries
Tom Davis
Two dynamic local businesses in downtown Bartlesville are celebrating their first year anniversaries together on Saturday, November 1.
You are invited to visit both Marigold’s Bookstore at 118-A West 2nd St. and Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique at 117 1/2 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kandelyne and Katie from Marigold's and Nicole from Unhinged invited everyone to stop by for exclusive specials, giveaways and treats at bot locations. They alson invited everyone to shop local, shop small and join the fun!
