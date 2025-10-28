Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Oct 28, 2025 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:57 AM

Marigold’s Bookstore and Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique Celebrating First Year Anniversaries

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Two dynamic local businesses in downtown Bartlesville are celebrating their first year anniversaries together on Saturday, November 1.
 
You are invited to visit both Marigold’s Bookstore at 118-A West 2nd St. and Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique at 117 1/2 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville. 
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kandelyne and Katie from Marigold's and Nicole from Unhinged invited everyone to stop by for exclusive specials, giveaways and treats at bot locations. They alson invited everyone to shop local, shop small and join the fun!

 

 

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎ك Celebrate Downtown! Saturday, November 1st Two of your favorite downtown spots- Marigolds Bookstore & Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique- are both celebrating their 1-Year Anniversaries! Come shop, stroll, and soak up the excitement downtown! Exclusive specials, giveaways, and treats at both locations A perfect fall evening to celebrate community & creativity Support local, shop small, and join the fun! Let's make downtown Bartlesville the place to be this November Ist! #DowntownBartlesville #ShopLocal #CelebrateLocal #MarigoldsBookstore #UnhingedLifestylcBoutique‎'‎


« Back to News