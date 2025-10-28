Posted: Oct 28, 2025 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Two dynamic local businesses in downtown Bartlesville are celebrating their first year anniversaries together on Saturday, November 1.

You are invited to visit both Marigold’s Bookstore at 118-A West 2nd St. and Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique at 117 1/2 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville.