Posted: Oct 28, 2025 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $7,500 contribution to The Center in Bartlesville, whose purpose is to provide cultural and educational facilities and activities to strengthen the culture and economy of the city.

The funds from the donation will support the critical infrastructure of the 43-year-old facility, maintaining the level of service provided by the center to the community.

Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Aaron Tesavis and Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to The Center’s development director, Valarie Hulse, and managing director, Caitlyn Kraemer.

“We are pleased to present this check from the Arvest Foundation to support The Center as it welcomes guests, offers performing arts, provides cultural experiences, and continues to be the hub of our community,” Tesavis said.

“Our community's generosity is remarkable. The Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority and Center staff are so thankful for the support from individuals, businesses, and foundations like the Arvest Foundation, which makes our programming and special projects possible,” Hulse said.

The Bartlesville Community Center opened in 1982, designed by William Wesley Peters, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, to complement the Price Tower. The Center has provided the community with a state-of-the-art facility for civic meetings, performing arts productions, and educational seminars within the Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall and other indoor areas, as well as outdoor events at Unity Square.