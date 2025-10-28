Posted: Oct 28, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 10:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education has called a special noon meeting for Wednesday to discuss three items.

According to an agenda, two items deal with the search for a new superintendent — one a general update on the search progress and a discussion regarding the characteristics and criteria to be used in the search. Superintendent Chuck McCauley will retire at the end of the school year.

The board is also expected to discuss and possibly take action to set an election date of Feb. 10 for three board positions in wards 2, 4 and 7. Those seats are currently held by Scott Bilger, Mandy Johnson and Kristen Lindblom, respectively.

The meeting will be held at the Education Service Center, 1100 S. Jennings Ave. It is open to the public to attend, however, there is no public comment during a special meeting.