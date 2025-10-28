Posted: Oct 28, 2025 2:46 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 2:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

30-year-old Natalie Tate was charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 26 at approximately 2 a.m. authorities approached a vehicle and allegedly spotted Tate in the passenger seat. During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly confiscated 0.4 grams of fentanyl and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Tate allegedly told authorities that there was fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Tate will appear in court again on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $500.