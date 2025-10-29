According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a rollover accident near the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 3600, southwest of Independence. Mutual aid was provided by Independence Rural Fire, Independence Fire and EMS.

Crews arrived to a 2024 Kia engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered a deceased occupant inside the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Heath Ellis of Caney.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ellis’s vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, overturned, and came to rest after striking a culvert.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.